Olympic hero Somrak convicted of sexual abuse of minor girl

The public prosecutor sued Somrak, the 1996 Atlanta Olympics boxing gold winner, and Pichet Chinehantha, Somrak’s close friend, on charges of jointly abducting a minor over the age of 15 from her parents, guardians or caregivers for indecent purposes. The two had been charged with jointly taking a person over the age of 15 but not over the age of 18 for indecent purposes even if the person consented, attempting to rape another person by using force and violence while the other person was in a state of inability to resist, and committing indecent acts on a person over the age of 15 by using force and violence while the person was in a state of inability to resist.

Somrak had met the 17-year-old girl at an entertainment venue on December 10, 2023.

The court considered the plaintiff's evidence and found it to be substantial and accepted that the victim's testimony was in accordance with the facts. The court sentenced Somrak to a total of four years and eight months in prison, but commuted the sentence to two years, 13 months and 10 days, as Somrak's testimony was beneficial to the trial.

The court ordered him to pay 50,000 baht in compensation to the relatives of the victim and 120,000 baht to the victim, with an interest at 5% per annum from the date of the tort. As for Pichet, the case was dismissed.