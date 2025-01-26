Cold weather returns as temperatures drop by 4–6°C

The Thai Meteorological Department reports that a new, moderately strong cold air mass from China has spread over northern Vietnam and is expected to reach northern Thailand, the northeastern region, and the South China Sea today (January 26, 2025).
This will cause temperatures in the northeast to drop by 3–6°C, accompanied by strong winds.
In the northern and eastern regions, temperatures will decrease by 1–3°C. Residents are advised to stay warm and be cautious of fire hazards due to dry and windy conditions.
In the south, the northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region will strengthen, bringing increased rainfall, with heavy rain in some areas.
The lower Gulf will experience waves around 2 metres high, rising over 2 metres in stormy areas. The upper Gulf will have waves 1–2 metres high, while the Andaman Sea will have 1-metre waves, increasing beyond 1 metre offshore and exceeding 2 metres in stormy areas. Coastal residents in the southern eastern region should beware of heavy rain and wave surges. Mariners are urged to navigate cautiously and avoid stormy areas.
Air Quality and Dust Accumulation
Poor air circulation and weak winds are contributing to moderate to high levels of dust accumulation.