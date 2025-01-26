Cold weather returns as temperatures drop by 4–6°C

The Thai Meteorological Department reports that a new, moderately strong cold air mass from China has spread over northern Vietnam and is expected to reach northern Thailand, the northeastern region, and the South China Sea today (January 26, 2025).

This will cause temperatures in the northeast to drop by 3–6°C, accompanied by strong winds.

In the northern and eastern regions, temperatures will decrease by 1–3°C. Residents are advised to stay warm and be cautious of fire hazards due to dry and windy conditions.