Aircraft assistance sought as Phu Lam Yai fires rage for over three days

Aerial firefighting support has been requested urgently to extinguish a forest fire that has been raging since January 23 at Phu Lam Yai, located on the border between Khon Buri and Wang Nam Khiao districts of Nakhon Ratchasima province.

The fire has spread rapidly, extending over several kilometres, officials said.

The steep terrain and the presence of hazardous materials have made ground operations challenging, prompting an urgent request for aircraft support to combat the blaze. At night, the fire is particularly visible as it engulfs the area.