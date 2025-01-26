Aircraft assistance sought as Phu Lam Yai fires rage for over three days

Aerial firefighting support has been requested urgently to extinguish a forest fire that has been raging since January 23 at Phu Lam Yai, located on the border between Khon Buri and Wang Nam Khiao districts of Nakhon Ratchasima province.
The fire has spread rapidly, extending over several kilometres, officials said.
The steep terrain and the presence of hazardous materials have made ground operations challenging, prompting an urgent request for aircraft support to combat the blaze. At night, the fire is particularly visible as it engulfs the area.
The affected site is part of the same mountain as the training grounds of the 2nd Army Region (Phu Lam Yai) and is currently being used for military exercises.
On January 25, at the Incident Command Centre for Forest Fire Prevention and Mitigation, Nakhon Ratchasima Deputy Governor of Nakhon Ratchasima Wijit Kitwirat, along with Colonel Ritwiboon Sirithanapipat, chief of staff of the 21st Military Circle under the 2nd Army Region, government officials, community leaders, and 179 volunteers convened to strategise firefighting efforts.
The area has been declared a forest fire disaster zone, with requests for aerial support sent to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. The fire has already consumed over 1,400 rai (224 hectares) out of the 4,000-rai (640ha) area, with an estimated additional 1,000 rai (160ha) at risk.
The steep and hazardous terrain, part of a military artillery training zone and bordering Thap Lan National Park, poses significant challenges. Potential dangers include unexploded ordnance, such as leftover artillery shells. Firefighters are unable to access the area directly, prompting requests for specialised equipment, machinery, and personnel.
Efforts are now focused on creating firebreaks to prevent the flames from spreading to lower areas.