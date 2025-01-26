Police personnel under the scanner in abduction of 7 Chinese men

Seven Chinese men were tricked into travelling from Laos to Chanuman district in Amnat Charoen province, with the promise of work in Thailand, and good wages. Once they crossed the Mekong River and arrived, they were threatened and held for a 2-million-baht ransom to secure their release.

The men were then taken to a resort in Phibun Mangsahan district, Ubon Ratchathani province, where they were forced to call their friend in Laos to arrange the ransom money. The gang assured the victims that after receiving the money, they would be freed and returned to the border at Chongmek, Sirinthorn district, Ubon Ratchathani.

The victims, however, managed to alert their friend from the resort and ask for help.

After learning of the incident, the victim's friend contacted the police, requesting assistance. Phibun Mangsahan Police Station quickly intervened and rescued the seven Chinese men. The entire gang involved in the abduction – three police officers, a border patrol officer, a ranger, one Burmese individual, and two Thai nationals – were arrested.