Police personnel under the scanner in abduction of 7 Chinese men

National Police chief Pol General Kitrat Panphet has ordered Ubon Ratchathani police to investigate the involvement of police personnel in the abduction of seven Chinese men for ransom.
Kitrat instructed the police to expand the investigation to determine if there were other individuals involved in the crime, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, Pol Maj-General Achayon Kraitong, said on Saturday (January 25).
He has sought a report on the details of the crime, along with recommendations for dismissal of police officers allegedly involved in the abduction.
Seven Chinese men were tricked into travelling from Laos to Chanuman district in Amnat Charoen province, with the promise of work in Thailand, and good wages. Once they crossed the Mekong River and arrived, they were threatened and held for a 2-million-baht ransom to secure their release.
The men were then taken to a resort in Phibun Mangsahan district, Ubon Ratchathani province, where they were forced to call their friend in Laos to arrange the ransom money. The gang assured the victims that after receiving the money, they would be freed and returned to the border at Chongmek, Sirinthorn district, Ubon Ratchathani.
The victims, however, managed to alert their friend from the resort and ask for help.
After learning of the incident, the victim's friend contacted the police, requesting assistance. Phibun Mangsahan Police Station quickly intervened and rescued the seven Chinese men. The entire gang involved in the abduction – three police officers, a border patrol officer, a ranger, one Burmese individual, and two Thai nationals – were arrested.
The arrest was one of seven measures aimed at addressing the issue of foreign nationals illegally entering the country, being deceived, engaging in illegal business activities, and transnational crime. If officials are found to be involved, complicit, or even neglectful in their duties, they will be subject to strict administrative, disciplinary, and criminal actions, a senior officer said.
The Royal Thai Police has said it is committed to tackling this issue in all aspects and has instructed all units to enforce the seven measures effectively and swiftly to achieve tangible results.