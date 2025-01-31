Response to Thaksin racist remarks

Around June 2013, Thaksin appeared in a photo holding Madiba’s hand firmly, who passed on in December 2013, six months after meeting with Mr. Shinawatra. In a message to the South African government, mourning the death of President NR Mandela he said, “Mandela will forever be remembered as the protector of democracy, human rights, equality and reconciliation amidst challenges and opposition” He further said “Mandela’s commitment and success to democracy and equality have set an example for politicians worldwide “He was sincerely correct at that point.

Following these unfortunate and demeaning remarks, a meeting was convened with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ambassadors and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, agreed that the remarks were unfortunate and unacceptable. The Ambassadors were advised that whatever was said by Mr. Shinawatra, was done in his personal capacity and not on behalf of the Government or the Thai public. This was noted by the Ambassadors. The remarks were, however, made during a campaign trail for the Pheu-Thai Party, which is a core part of the governing coalition. No statement has so far been issued by the Pheu-Thai despite receiving a letter of complaint and request for a meeting from the African Ambassadors. Mr. Shinawatra is in fact, a founder of the Pheu-Thai party. Therefore, it is par for the course that, his link with the party is very deep and that is why he was given a mandate and permission to campaign for the Pheu-Thai Party, due to his political profile and seniority in the party.

These were profound words, underlining Madiba’s exemplary leadership and commitment to human rights and respect for all human beings despite the colours of their skin and the shape of their noses. But despite these great words from him, we were subjected to such demeaning comments. During their encounter in June 2013, Madiba would have said to Thaksin “We must all commit to the protection of human rights and promote equality amongst all people” He would have shared with him his desire to see a better world in which all persons live in dignity without prejudice and being degraded because of the colour of their skin, race, sexual orientation or the shape of their noses. He would have reminded him of his own pain growing up in a country in which Africans were degraded and considered second-class citizens. He would also have further shared with him the fact that South Africa’s foreign policy is underpinned by Ubuntu-which means -you are because I am. We can only wonder and speculate why today some in societies globally, continue to demean others contrary to what they claim to have learned from Madiba. To our dismay, we have learned that Naomi Campbell has been invited to visit Thailand from the 8th of February 2025. Unbeknown to her, she has been picked to come and sanitize the racist remarks which were directed against African women. Incidentally, Naomi Campbell met Nelson Mandela in 1994, just after his inauguration as the first black President of South Africa. She had gone to South Africa to judge Miss World 1994. She refers to Madiba as her “honorary grandfather “Africans expect an apology or some clarification about the racist remarks which also affect Naomi Campbell as an African beauty icon. She is likely to be shocked at these remarks.

We hope that as human beings and African diplomats, accredited to Thailand, will get an opportunity to meet with the leadership of the Pheu-Thai to get an apology or explanation, and, to, in the words of our global icon, Nelson Mandela “lay the scourge of racism to rest “and nurture a new trajectory of mutual respect, humanism, Brotherhood, sisterhood and enduring solidarity.

Beside these distractions, our bilateral relations with the Royal Kingdom of Thailand remain unshaken and are growing from strength to strength. We congratulate Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and the wonderful people of the Royal Kingdom of Thailand for the progressive milestone of the enactment of the Marriage Equality law on 23 January 2025, joining South Africa and many others to confirm that love transcends boundaries by legalising same-sex marriage, South Africa, Thailand are now all members of the progressive league of nations.

Lastly, we are bound together for a brighter future indeed because our two major beautiful cities, Cape Town and Bangkok are hailed globally as the best cities in the world according to the Time Out assessment of 2025. Cape Town is number one and Thailand is number two. We cannot and must never allow anything to distract us!

Ambassador Darkey Africa-Ambassador of South Africa to the Royal Kingdom of Thailand.

(This article is written in his personal capacity and as an aggrieved African)

