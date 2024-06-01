Expected blockbuster ‘Jurassic World 4’ to be filmed in Thailand

Jaturon Phakdeewanit, director general of the Department of Tourism, said a world-class film crew from Hollywood is preparing to shoot the movie "Jurassic World 4" in Thailand.

The filming locations will include Krabi and Trang provinces, with a shooting period of about one month, from June 13 to July 16, 2024.

Furthermore, the latest report from the Thailand Film Office said the production team of "Jurassic World 4" is also interested in filming in areas of Bangkok, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Chiang Mai.