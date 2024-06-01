Expected blockbuster ‘Jurassic World 4’ to be filmed in Thailand

Jaturon Phakdeewanit, director general of the Department of Tourism, said a world-class film crew from Hollywood is preparing to shoot the movie "Jurassic World 4" in Thailand.
The filming locations will include Krabi and Trang provinces, with a shooting period of about one month, from June 13 to July 16, 2024.
Furthermore, the latest report from the Thailand Film Office said the production team of "Jurassic World 4" is also interested in filming in areas of Bangkok, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Chiang Mai.
It is expected that this project will generate revenue of 650 million baht for Thailand. These funds will be distributed to various sectors in the country, including payment for Thai crew members, equipment rental, accommodation, venue rental, transportation costs, Covid-19 prevention measures, and catering expenses, among others.
The filming team have applied for benefits under the Incentive scheme, which promotes foreign film production in Thailand by offering a 20% rebate after investing a minimum of 100 million baht in the country.
Moreover, for the filming of “Jurassic World 4”, the production team has chosen the breathtaking location of Huai To Waterfall in Khao Phanom Bencha National Park, Krabi province. They have initially set the filming schedule to be at least one week.
The national park authorities are preparing their staff to ensure convenience and facilitate the filming process.