Thaksin challenges Prawit in high-stakes political showdown

Though the Constitutional Court accepted the petition and decided not to suspend Srettha, there is no guarantee that the premier will remain secure in his position.

The charter court’s verdict on the petition will also determine whether Palang Pracharath Party, which does not have enough seats, will remain part of the coalition government or become an opposition party.

Meanwhile, many people are wary of the power and influence of the “General of Ban Pa” and his network.

Since Prawit’s political influence surged following the 2014 military-led coup, which ousted Thaksin’s younger sister Yingluck Shinawatra’s government, the foundation became a hub for various influential figures, including politicians, police, military personnel, government officials and businessmen, all seeking to cash in on political benefits.

In the junta-led government, Prawit became more powerful as he assumed influential roles as deputy PM and defence minister, as well as overseeing the Royal Thai Police. This increased the prominence of his foundation, attracting a steady stream of well-known and not-so-well-known individuals seeking an audience with him. It became so busy that a dedicated team was required to manage appointments and screening processes.

During and after the 2019 elections, Prawit used the foundation as a political command centre. Though Palang Pracharath has official headquarters, the party still often convenes in the foundation’s office.

Even during the 2023 election, Prawit continued steering political activities from “Ban Pa”, despite parting ways with his close ally, former premier Prayut Chan-o-cha, who ran for the elections under the banner of the United Thai Nation Party.

After last year’s election, when the results did not favour either brother-in-arms, Prawit remarked to the media that “Ban Pa is closed”.

However, Palang Pracharat resumed its power as a member of the ruling coalition. Although Prawit has kept a low profile, his loyal political allies and military associates continue visiting him for discussions and to report on various situations.

Political strategists analysing the political landscape, meanwhile, believe the petition from the 40 senators may be a move towards helping Prawit secure the PM’s seat.

Now, with the “Big Boss of Chan Song La House” throwing down the gauntlet, all eyes are on “General Ban Pa” and how he will respond.