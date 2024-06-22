Economic growth fails to address inequality, report finds

The Equitable Education Fund (EEF) has released a report highlighting significant trends impacting educational inequality in 2024.

Despite the positive outlook for the Thai economy, driven by domestic factors such as private consumption, tourism, and exports leading to better overall employment rates than in 2023, economic growth remains concentrated in certain sectors of society.

This is reflected in the ongoing rise in household debt, which continues to pose a risk for children and youth in poor or disadvantaged households.

It is estimated that up to 1.8 million of the total 8.9 million students could potentially drop out of the educational system.

Furthermore, the number of young people aged 15-24 who are not in education, employment, or training is expected to rise.

This is partly due to increasing social issues and an educational system and curriculum that have yet to adapt to the needs of learners and the labour market.