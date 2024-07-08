Defence minister yet to sign amended Chinese submarine contract

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang said on Monday that he has not yet signed the amended contract for procuring Chinese submarines, because it is pending a final okay from the PM’s working group.
He added that he expects the working group to complete its review soon before a meeting is scheduled to finalise details.
When asked about the possibility of submitting the matter to the Cabinet within July, Sutin said he was not yet certain but plans to expedite the process.
He added that a legal review by the Council of State is necessary before the amendment can be signed to ensure there are no legal issues later. Plus, he said, the procurement will be explained publicly because it is a very important matter.
“The prime minister has stressed the need for thoroughness and care in the process, ensuring it is explained well to the public,” Sutin said. “Even if it takes a little more time, the outcome should be complete and precise.”
When asked if the submarine procurement would be completed within the incumbent Navy commander’s term, Sutin said he was not certain. Ideally, it should be done as quickly as possible, he said, noting that there are still several months before the commander’s retirement.
As for preparations to explain the fiscal 2025 defence budget to a special committee on Wednesday, the defence minister said that no special preparations are needed as it is an annual routine.
The Defence Ministry, including the permanent secretary’s office and the ministry’s budget office, have the experience and are ready, he said. Discussions have already been held this past Friday and Saturday.
As for funds for the procurement of submarines and fighter jets, Sutin said the matter is not complicated as new fighter jets are being bought to replace old ones.
The submarine procurement is still at negotiation level and will be explained by a team that is well-informed and capable of addressing the matter, he said.
Sutin reiterated that the opinions of the Royal Thai Air Force will be considered first when it comes to procuring fighter jets, as they are the end users. However, he said, insights and observations from the ministry will also be incorporated.