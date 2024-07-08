Defence minister yet to sign amended Chinese submarine contract

He added that a legal review by the Council of State is necessary before the amendment can be signed to ensure there are no legal issues later. Plus, he said, the procurement will be explained publicly because it is a very important matter.

“The prime minister has stressed the need for thoroughness and care in the process, ensuring it is explained well to the public,” Sutin said. “Even if it takes a little more time, the outcome should be complete and precise.”

When asked if the submarine procurement would be completed within the incumbent Navy commander’s term, Sutin said he was not certain. Ideally, it should be done as quickly as possible, he said, noting that there are still several months before the commander’s retirement.

As for preparations to explain the fiscal 2025 defence budget to a special committee on Wednesday, the defence minister said that no special preparations are needed as it is an annual routine.