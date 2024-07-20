Copyright infringement costs Thai economy billions, expert says

Entertainment Industry: Movies, music, and other media are pirated through illegal copying and online distribution.

Publishing Industry: Unauthorised copying and digital distribution of books.

Software Industry: Unauthorised copying and use of software and applications.

Fashion and Design Industry: Unauthorised copying of designs and products.

Moreover, copyright infringement also affects mental health and society.

"Accessing pirated content without proper screening may lead to exposure to age-inappropriate material, impacting the psychological and social development of young people," Seri said.

This can result in incorrect learning, as pirated content is often outdated and not aligned with current educational standards. Additionally, youth may not understand the importance of respecting intellectual property, normalising unauthorised copying or downloading of copyrighted material.

Piracy also poses online risks, as downloading pirated content from unreliable sources can lead to computer viruses and personal data breaches, resulting in potential financial loss.

Copyright infringement is theft of intellectual property, a significant source of national income. This crime results in lost tax revenue and investment in the entertainment and sports industries, leading to a lack of funding for developing and promoting socially beneficial activities.

Addressing copyright infringement requires cooperation from all parties, including strict law enforcement, public education on copyright, and promoting respect for others' intellectual property.

"Thailand must implement strict measures, starting with effective law enforcement. Relevant agencies must rigorously and effectively enforce laws to track and combat copyright violations. Offenders should be appropriately punished to set an example and deter future violations," Seri concluded.