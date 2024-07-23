Investment plan for Phase 2 of Thai-Chinese railway heads to Cabinet

The investment plan for Phase 2 of the Thai-Chinese high-speed railway (Nakhon Ratchasima-Nong Khai) will be presented to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) board on Thursday, then sent to Cabinet, according to the Transport Ministry.

Meanwhile, the last two construction contracts for Phase 1 of the project (Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima) should be signed by year-end, it said.

Following approval by the ministry and Cabinet, the SRT will expedite the Phase 2 process to allow private sector involvement within this year, said Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote in the latest project update.