Land bridge on track, Transport Ministry confirms

Once the SEC bill is enacted, the SEC office will be established, and further plans will proceed, including the design of railways and expressways, environmental impact assessments (EIAs), and the Environmental and Health Impact Assessments (EHIAs).

The Natural Resources and Environmental Policy Office (ONEP) is expected to complete the EIA by 2025, in line with port design and EIA requirements.

For the selection of private investors, the Request for Proposal (RFP) is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2026, with investor selection finalised in the second quarter. Land expropriation will then be addressed, and the project will be presented to the Cabinet for approval.

Construction is planned to start in the third quarter of 2026 and be completed by the end of 2030.