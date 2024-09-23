Govt ponders tax reform plan to counter rising budget deficit

Thailand has faced a budget deficit for more than 20 years and with no turnaround in sight, the government is urgently seeking additional revenue sources.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra recently told the parliament that the government plans to generate new income by bringing the informal economy and underground economy, which are estimated to account for over 50% of GDP, into the tax system.

Laws will also be adapted to align with current conditions and the feasibility of tax reform will be explored including the implementation of a negative income tax system.

At the same time, the government aims to create new revenue streams by attracting new tourism sectors, including entertainment complexes.