Business Development Department clamps down on nominees

A total of 26,019 businesses across four sectors – tourism and related businesses, real estate and land trading, hotels and resorts, and logistics and transportation – were identified as potentially involving Thai nationals holding shares on behalf of foreigners (nominees) in fiscal 2024, Oramon Sapthaweetham, director-general of the Department of Business Development has told the media.

The businesses are located in six provinces including Bangkok, Surat Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chiang Mai, and Phuket. After a thorough screening, only 498 businesses remain under investigation.

Of these, 371 have been cleared due to a lack of risk, while 64 cases have been charged with accounting violations and referred to the Revenue Department for further investigation.