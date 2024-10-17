China’s ambassador calls on PM, donates THB7.2 billion for flood relief

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Wednesday (October 16) expressed Thailand's readiness to collaborate with China and enhance mutually beneficial cooperation when the country’s ambassador to Thailand, Han Zhiqian, called on her.
The PM emphasised that next year would mark the "Golden Year of Friendship", celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China.
She called for holding events promoting Thai-Chinese soft power and cultural exchanges, such as musical exchanges to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.
The ambassador announced that on December 4, the celebrations would commence with the arrival of the Sacred Tooth Relic of the Buddha, which will be enshrined in Thailand for 73 days.
He also confirmed that a new pair of giant pandas will be sent to Thailand as goodwill ambassadors, further fostering Thai-Chinese relations. The cooperation will also extend to trade, investment in emerging industries, and cultural exchanges.
Han also congratulated Paetongtarn on her appointment as PM. He said that China remains a reliable partner, especially following the productive meeting between Paetongtarn and Chinese Premier Li Qiang during the recent ASEAN summits in Laos. The discussions yielded significant progress, with China praising Thailand’s government for its efforts in boosting the domestic economy.
Regarding Thai-Chinese economic cooperation, the PM thanked China for approving the reopening of the Guan Lei Port for fruit imports in late July 2024. She also invited Chinese companies to invest in Thai industries, such as data centres, electric vehicle manufacturing for right-hand drive markets, and the establishment of small rocket launch bases for low-orbit satellites providing 6G services.
The Chinese ambassador expressed willingness to introduce Chinese companies to support Thailand’s emerging industries and encourage official visits between the two nations to further economic discussions. This will provide opportunities for the PM to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.
Following the meeting, the ambassador, on behalf of the Chinese Embassy and the Thai-Chinese Enterprise Association, donated 7.2 million baht to assist Thai flood victims.
The PM expressed her gratitude to the Chinese embassy and the association for the donation, as well as to the Chinese authorities for their cooperation in reducing water discharge into the Mekong River during the recent period.