China’s ambassador calls on PM, donates THB7.2 billion for flood relief

She called for holding events promoting Thai-Chinese soft power and cultural exchanges, such as musical exchanges to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

The ambassador announced that on December 4, the celebrations would commence with the arrival of the Sacred Tooth Relic of the Buddha, which will be enshrined in Thailand for 73 days.

He also confirmed that a new pair of giant pandas will be sent to Thailand as goodwill ambassadors, further fostering Thai-Chinese relations. The cooperation will also extend to trade, investment in emerging industries, and cultural exchanges.

Han also congratulated Paetongtarn on her appointment as PM. He said that China remains a reliable partner, especially following the productive meeting between Paetongtarn and Chinese Premier Li Qiang during the recent ASEAN summits in Laos. The discussions yielded significant progress, with China praising Thailand’s government for its efforts in boosting the domestic economy.