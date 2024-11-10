Pheu Thai and People’s Party play their trump cards in Udon Thani election

It quickly became a hot political topic after Thaksin Shinawatra and Pita Limjaroenrat, the “spiritual leaders” of the two political factions — the government and the opposition — announced plans to visit Udon Thani to campaign for the candidates running for president of Udon Thani Provincial Administration Organization (PAO).

Both are eager to seize control of the "red shirt" stronghold, which is considered a key strategy in the northeastern region. It is well-known that the Pheu Thai Party has held a strong grip over this area at both the local and national levels. However, in the May 14, 2023 general election, Pheu Thai suffered some setbacks, losing control of some cities: the Move Forward Party secured one seat and the Thai Sang Thai Party won two seats. This result immediately drew the attention of the former Move Forward Party, now the People's Party, to focus on the Udon Thani PAO election, with high expectations.

According to the schedule, Thaksin will campaign for Sarawut Phetphanomphorn, the Pheu Thai candidate for Udon Thani PAO, on November 13-14, while Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of the Progressive Movement, is expected to join speeches supporting Kanitsorn Kurirang from November 15-17, before the election on November 24. He will arrive from the United States specifically for this campaign event.

Meanwhile, members and campaign helpers from the People's Party, including Progressive Movement leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, People's Party leader Nattaphong Rueangpanyawut, People's Party deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakul and Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, will continuously campaign taking turns across the area.