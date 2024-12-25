Council of State panels reject Kittirat’s BOT chairmanship candidacy

News emerged on Tuesday that the Council of State had disqualified Kittirat because his position as adviser to the PM can be seen as a political office.

Upon hearing the news, Kittirat posted the following comment on his Facebook page: “I have volunteered to serve the country and have never been afraid to face challenges or evade responsibility. My heartfelt gratitude goes to the permanent secretary of the Finance Ministry for believing in my ability to serve as the chairman of the Bank of Thailand's board and nominating my name for consideration. I also deeply thank the selection committee for their decision to select me for further review by the finance minister. Any decisions following this process are the rights and responsibilities of those involved in the consideration. I fully respect their decision."

Although reports initially indicated a final decision, later news revealed that the Council of State had not yet reached a conclusion on the matter and would hold a meeting today to finalize the decision.