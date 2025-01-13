Council of State clarifies concerns as Cabinet mulls casino bill  

Pakorn also pointed out that the entertainment complex concept, as outlined in the House of Representatives' study report, primarily aims to address gambling problems. However, the Council of State views the creation of entertainment complexes as not directly solving gambling issues. If the government wishes to address gambling directly, it should focus on other areas, such as people's habits and behaviour toward gambling, which are already regulated by existing gambling laws. Therefore, the draft bill must clarify its objectives before being presented to the Cabinet for consideration, deciding whether it will emphasise man-made destinations or focus on entertainment complexes.

At the same time, Pakorn also stated that if the focus is on "man-made destinations", gambling would only be a small component. If this is the case, the scope of the law needs to be expanded to encompass a broader range of issues. He suggested that the Cabinet should clarify the matter before proceeding.

When asked if the bill would be considered illegal if it conflicted with the government's policy, Pakorn said no. Entertainment complexes are only a small part of the broader policy, and the government's goal is to develop man-made destinations to attract tourism, which aligns with its stated policy, he explained