Thailand assesses situation as Trump takes office as US president

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Vechayachai spoke at Government House on Monday regarding the assessment of the situation before Donald Trump's inauguration as president of the United States. He said it is normal for Thailand to assess the policies of any incoming leader to determine if they align with Thailand's interests. Adjustments will be made where possible to benefit the country, and relevant agencies will review the details.

Phumtham added that no final decision has been made on whether any changes will occur, as Trump has just taken office. However, in general, the relationship between the United States and Thailand has always been strong.

Regarding diplomacy, if the United States offers any suggestions, Thailand will consider them according to its own criteria, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs handling the process.