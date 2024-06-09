Will jousts with law bring Move Forward and Pheu Thai together again?

His brazen actions not only hurt Pheu Thai’s image and cast a shadow over the Srettha government, but are also reinforcing the perception of Thaksin's undue influence over the party and the government, further denting their popularity.

It's important to remember that even though Move Forward has not performed as strongly as expected in its role as the opposition, polls consistently show that Pita Limjaroenrat and the party enjoy high popularity. Pita's popularity surpasses that of Srettha and Paetongtarn Shinawatra combined, which must be worrying for the ruling party.

However, it is evident that decoupling Thaksin from the Pheu Thai Party and the Srettha government is not easy, and the ruling party does not seem to be troubled by this issue.

But equally surprising, there has been no outpouring of sympathy for the Move Forward's ordeal: it was the party with the most number of seats in the 2023 election but could not form the government, it’s PM candidate Pita failed to get the required support in Parliament, and the party also could not have its member as speaker of the House. In addition, it now faces possible dissolution along with the severe ethical charges against 44 MPs, which could lead to lifetime political bans.

While the fate of Move Forward Party is uncertain at this point, it could be said with some certainty that its dissolution will not benefit Thaksin, the Pheu Thai, or the Srettha government in any meaningful way.