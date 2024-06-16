3 senators to provide evidence to court in petition against Srettha

Additionally, there is a proposal for the Constitutional Court to examine the information concerning the law and the scope of authority related to the royal command to appoint ministers, to assess whether Srettha had performed his duties appropriately.

"If there is any intention of fraud, it constitutes wrongdoing. Even if there is good intention, negligence that causes damage in the performance of duties may lead the court to consider it as a deficiency indicating dishonest conduct," said Direkrit.

He explained that the senators’ petition questions whether Srettha was aware of Phichit's lack of integrity, if all necessary inquiries were made, and how the report for the royal command to appoint him was presented, including Srettha's accompanying opinions.

"It is crucial for the court to consider whether the government's legal team had thoroughly addressed all these allegations. This additional explanation from our perspective provides an opportunity for the court to review in the courtroom," Direkrit emphasised.

The next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday (June 18).

It remains to be seen whether the Constitutional Court will hold a hearing on June 18 or set another date.