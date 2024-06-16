3 senators to provide evidence to court in petition against Srettha

The group of 40 senators who have petitioned the Constitutional Court, seeking the removal of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, have decided to name senators Direkrit Jenkrongtham, Somchai Swangkarn, and Praphan Khunmee as witnesses and provide further explanations to the court when required.
The decision of the senators was revealed on Saturday by Senator Direkrit Jenkrongtham.
On June 12, the court had told the parties to submit a list of witnesses and evidence by June 17, and the Office of the Constitutional Court was instructed to further study the information and present it to the court.
The outgoing senators are seeking the dismissal of Srettha as prime minister over the appointment of Phichit Chuenban as minister attached to the Prime Minister's Office, arguing that he was not qualified to be a Cabinet member.
Phichit submitted his resignation on May 21, in a less than a month after his appointment
Phichit and his two lawyers, who were representing former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, were found guilty of contempt of court for trying to bribe court officials with 2 million baht in cash in a box given to court officials in June 2008.
Additionally, there is a proposal for the Constitutional Court to examine the information concerning the law and the scope of authority related to the royal command to appoint ministers, to assess whether Srettha had performed his duties appropriately.
"If there is any intention of fraud, it constitutes wrongdoing. Even if there is good intention, negligence that causes damage in the performance of duties may lead the court to consider it as a deficiency indicating dishonest conduct," said Direkrit.
He explained that the senators’ petition questions whether Srettha was aware of Phichit's lack of integrity, if all necessary inquiries were made, and how the report for the royal command to appoint him was presented, including Srettha's accompanying opinions.
"It is crucial for the court to consider whether the government's legal team had thoroughly addressed all these allegations. This additional explanation from our perspective provides an opportunity for the court to review in the courtroom," Direkrit emphasised.
The next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday (June 18).
It remains to be seen whether the Constitutional Court will hold a hearing on June 18 or set another date.