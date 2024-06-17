Decision on Move Forward could have a domino effect

As for the legitimacy of the money source, the EC does not have the authority to determine the legality of the money source. This is within the purview of the court, the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), and the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).

Moreover, the issue of Bhumjaithai’s donations can be compared with the Palang Pracharath Party’s donations and their connections to grey funds, which were questioned by the AMLO but have so far been met with silence.

Bhumjaithai also sees the issue as a personal fault, and this has been stressed by Supachai Jaisamut, the party registrar and legal expert, who commented that the case involving Saksayam pertains only to his ministerial qualifications and not to his role as party secretary, hence not implicating the party.

This is compared with the case of the hidden asset case of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra. If interpreted this way, the maximum penalty would only be a personal fault limited to Saksayam.

In April, Ittiporn Boonprakong, the chairman of the EC, spoke about the progress in the dissolution case of Bhumjaithai, which has been under investigation since mid-2023. While this was expected to be clarified by May, the process is still pending with the EC.

Currently, Bhumjaithai is awaiting information from relevant government agencies to determine whether the money donated by Buri Charoen Ltd was legal. If the findings are positive, Bhumjaithai’s chances of avoiding dissolution are high.

If the result is negative, the scenario of petitioning for the party's dissolution, along with potential additional legal actions, is likely to follow.

The potential dissolution of either the Move Forward or Bhumjaithai parties or both could have a domino effect causing a cascade of changes in the political arena.

This is especially true for Bhumjaithai, currently the second-largest party in the ruling coalition, for which the pending issue could significantly affect its political manoeuvring and bargaining power within the government. If the outcome is favourable, their position with 70 seats as the second coalition partner would be strengthened.

However, a negative outcome would immediately alter the balance of power in the political landscape.

Despite appearing calm on the surface, the leadership within the party is acutely aware of the potential outcomes.

The situation underscores the preparations for a power transition, with the third generation of leaders being groomed for greater roles within the party.

Even within the government coalition, it is clear that the conservative bloc is still aligned, playing the role of counterbalance against the Move Forward Party.

A shift in alliances is unlikely in the near future, but strategic manoeuvring within the coalition continues to emerge, such as the ongoing controversy over cannabis policies reflecting differing directions between the leading party and the party that proposed the policy in the first place.