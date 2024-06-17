EC issues update on senatorial poll after provincial-level votes

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday issued a summary of the senatorial election, which was held in Thailand’s 77 provinces on Sunday.

As per the report, 23,561 candidates had passed the district-level process to vote at the provincial level. Of them, 15,021 were men and 8,540 women.

In the first round, 23,064 people reported for the provincial-level voting, at which 7,000 individuals were shortlisted, and eventually 3,000 individuals were selected.

Dr Wantanee Wattana, permanent secretary of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and chair of the provincial election committee overseeing the election of senators in Bangkok, said that the 40 candidates who had been selected must collect their documents at the EC office between 8am and 4pm on Saturday. These documents are required for the next round of selection at the national level, which will take place on June 26 at Impact Muang Thong Thani.

As for objections raised by Group 2 about errors in ballot counting in the first round, Wantanee stated that a police complaint had been filed and recorded. However, since it does not relate to conduct during the selection process, she said they were ready to clarify the situation as they have adhered to the law and have no concerns.



