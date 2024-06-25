Major political families expected to sweep many senate seats

The national Senate elections will be held tomorrow (June 26) at Impact Forum, Muang Thong Thani. The incoming senators will be chosen from the 3,000 candidates - including 2,164 men and 836 women - who have advanced to this final level.

A review of the list of Senate candidates from across the country, excluding Bangkok shows that the majority, about 70%, are neither prominent figures nor politicians.

However, analysts point out that many Senate candidates are part of the major political families network, and will thus assume the role of voters for the candidates positioned as nominees.

Yingcheep Atchanont, the manager of the Internet for People's Law Project (iLaw), which is driving the campaign for People’s Senators, summarised the situation on Facebook: “... In reality, the major political families use a method of sweeping the entire province. That is, when they send people to different districts, the goal is not to elect just one or two people for themselves but to elect their entire team of 40 people, who then enter from the same household across the province.”

The term “major political families” doesn’t refer to just one family but includes the Red House, Blue House, Forest House, Energy House, Orange House, and others.