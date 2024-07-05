US government pushes Thailand to consider purchasing F16 fighters

In terms of air defences, the fleet of F-16s currently in service is slated to be phased out by 2028. Were Thailand to opt to purchase the Gripen fighters to add to the 12 it purchased some years ago, the balance of military equipment in Thailand would shift away from the US, with the ratio of US to non-US equipment going from 1:1 to 2:1, and eventually to 3:1 or 4:1.

From a political perspective, the US ambassador's meetings with Sutin and the letter to PM Srettha are clearly aimed at influencing the RTAF's fighter jet selection in favour of US interests. However, legally, the RTAF has the authority to choose based on its own operational needs and budget constraints.

The RTAF is focused on selecting a fighter jet that balances quality and cost, given the limited budget. They aim to choose a model that meets their needs within the budget constraints, without compromising on performance.

Link, the Tactical Data Link system that integrates military hardware across all three armed forces worldwide, is a significant consideration in the budget discussions for fiscal 2025. Even though the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) currently has F-16s stationed at various bases, they lack the Link-16 system and technology transfer. If the US does not supply parts and technicians for maintenance, the F-16s cannot be deployed for missions.

It's often said that while the RTAF has F-16s, they lack true ownership since everything is under US control. Every use of the Link system requires US permission and passwords.