Top political trends: Tired of Pheu Thai, nostalgia for Prayut

Recently, however, nearly all sides in society have begun to acknowledge that these trends are real, with more and more discussions and criticisms surrounding these two issues.

Nation TV programmes such as "Taking Time Out" that involve interviewing the public have heard many people mention these two trends unprompted.

Why Do People Miss ‘Uncle Tu’?

General Prayut had a unique and distinctive style as prime minister, which some Thais appreciated.

He was decisive and unafraid to wield power.

He was not a good speaker or interviewee.

He often had a bad temper and showed little respect for the media, frequently scolding journalists (to the satisfaction of some citizens).

Prayut had clear expertise in military and security matters and focused on these areas, openly admitting his lack of expertise in other areas, especially the economy and technology.

He did not attempt to discuss issues he had not yet mastered or that were not his strengths.

The leadership style of the current prime minister, Srettha Thavisin, contrasts sharply with Prayut’s, making those who liked “Uncle Tu" less fond of Srettha.