Top political trends: Tired of Pheu Thai, nostalgia for Prayut

Recently, Thai society is increasingly discussing and debating two main trends. The first trend is "Tired of Pheu Thai", and growing warnings about the risk of a coup d'état, and the second is "Missing Uncle Tu (General Prayut Chan-o-cha)”.
Initially, many did not believe these trends were real, with some viewing them as information operations by government opponents. Others saw these trends as coming from a small but loud group, those who benefited from the coup but are now experiencing the emotions due to the defeat of the "military government scaffolding" in last year's election.
Recently, however, nearly all sides in society have begun to acknowledge that these trends are real, with more and more discussions and criticisms surrounding these two issues.
Nation TV programmes such as "Taking Time Out" that involve interviewing the public have heard many people mention these two trends unprompted.
Why Do People Miss ‘Uncle Tu’?
General Prayut had a unique and distinctive style as prime minister, which some Thais appreciated.
He was decisive and unafraid to wield power.
He was not a good speaker or interviewee.
He often had a bad temper and showed little respect for the media, frequently scolding journalists (to the satisfaction of some citizens).
Prayut had clear expertise in military and security matters and focused on these areas, openly admitting his lack of expertise in other areas, especially the economy and technology.
He did not attempt to discuss issues he had not yet mastered or that were not his strengths.
The leadership style of the current prime minister, Srettha Thavisin, contrasts sharply with Prayut’s, making those who liked “Uncle Tu" less fond of Srettha.
Despite portraying economic expertise, the Pheu Thai government and Prime Minister Srettha have not improved the economy after nearly a year in power, even though the Covid crisis has long ended, leading to widespread disappointment.
The Pheu Thai government promised a 10,000-baht cash handout but has failed to deliver after almost a year in power, without any immediate relief measures for the public despite frequently stating that the economy is in crisis.
Some citizens compare this to Prayut’s government, which regularly implemented short-term relief measures and introduced popular policies like "Half-Half”, leading many to reminisce and compare his regime with Srettha's government.
Prayut achieved tangible results such as the development of transportation infrastructure, especially motorways and rail systems, while Srettha's government has yet to show many concrete accomplishments.
The political involvement of the father-daughter duo of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and Paetongtarn Shinawatra Shinawatra has not boosted the Pheu Thai government's popularity but has instead attracted criticism, such as of soft-power policy moves and political manoeuvres by Thaksin.
The Pheu Thai Party ascended to power by taking over from the top party (Move Forward), leading to reduced legitimacy in the eyes of many. Its failure to deliver satisfactory results once in power has only intensified the backlash.
Overall, the current situation of the Pheu Thai government reflects its utmost efforts, yet the results have not met expectations either of the general public or Pheu Thai supporters. Despite being in power for less than a year, it feels much longer.
Particularly for the Thai public, it must be acknowledged that before the 2023 election, there was a strong sentiment of being fed up with “Uncle Tu", with hopes that the newly elected government would bring positive changes. However, the results have been disappointing.
This disappointment is amplified by the high expectations.