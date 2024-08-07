Meet the judges deciding Move Forward Party’s fate

The Constitutional Court has convened today to deliver a verdict on the Move Forward dissolution case filed by the Election Commission (EC).

The EC wants the party dissolved and 11 party executives disqualified because it claims the party’s campaign to amend Article 112 of the Penal Code or the lese majeste law undermined the monarchy and intended to overthrow it.

As per the 2017 Constitution, the Constitutional Court must comprise a panel of nine judges. Of them, three should be Supreme Court judges selected through a secret vote, two Supreme Administrative Court judges selected via a secret ballot, two law experts and two experts in the field of political science, public administration or other sciences.