Pheu Thai Party indicates formation of new Cabinet under review

The Pheu Thai Party on Friday indicated that the selection of the new Cabinet is under review. It is highly likely that many of the current ministers will retain their positions, with only minor adjustments, particularly in roles previously held by former prime minister Srettha Thavisin.

Acting Prime Minister's Office Minister Chakraphong Saengmani and acting Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira may be removed from their positions. There is speculation that acting Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat might be promoted to finance minister.