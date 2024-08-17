Pheu Thai Party indicates formation of new Cabinet under review

The Pheu Thai Party on Friday indicated that the selection of the new Cabinet is under review. It is highly likely that many of the current ministers will retain their positions, with only minor adjustments, particularly in roles previously held by former prime minister Srettha Thavisin.
Acting Prime Minister's Office Minister Chakraphong Saengmani and acting Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira may be removed from their positions. There is speculation that acting Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat might be promoted to finance minister.
Additionally, Pheu Thai is considering transferring the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security portfolio, previously held by Chart Thai Pattana Party leader Varawut Silpa-archa, to Pheu Thai. Varawut would be moved to the position of foreign minister.
Meanwhile, acting Finance Minister Maris Sangiampongsa may also be removed from his role.