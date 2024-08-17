Path to becoming prime minister not paved with roses

The proposed amendment to Article 112, the lese-majeste law – whether it follows the same approach previously suggested by the Move Forward Party and deemed unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court – needs clarification.

The digital wallet project – whether it is for all government parties, specifically for Pheu Thai, or just for Srettha – needs to be clarified. If it is for "former prime minister Srettha”, adjustments should be made, and the project should be discontinued with his departure.

If some ministers from the previous Cabinet are included in the new Cabinet, it should be examined whether any of them have violated ethical standards or had severe issues abroad, such as criminal cases or dismissal from service.

Jade also offers the following recommendations:

For forming the new Cabinet, the selection of ministers should be based on ethical standards.

Regarding the Ban Chan Song La Declaration, it is uncertain what recommendations can be given, as it seems to have already resulted in a violation.

For the amendment of Article 112, clear proposals are needed, focusing on enforcement and legal proceedings. Consider forming a committee to review cases, rather than leaving it to local police.

For the digital wallet project, it is essential to categorise the amounts based on necessity:

Essential: 5,000 baht

Highly Necessary: 3,000 baht

General Necessity: 2,000 baht

Combining amounts for three people to total 10,000 baht is preferred over giving 10,000 baht to one person. The total number of recipients would be less than 40-50 million, and other policies should be considered instead of just cash handouts.