Palang Pracharath renominates its ministers from previous Cabinet

The Palang Pracharath Party's executive committee has proposed the names of the four ministers who were a part of the previous Cabinet as part of its quota in the new government, even though senior leader Thammanat Prompao missed the meeting.
Deputy leader Chaiwut Thanakmanusorn made the disclosure after the party’s executive committee meeting on Friday.
The committee scrutinised the list of ministerial nominees of the party and approved them, emphasising the importance of cooperation in forming the government, Chaiwut said. Any issues with the submitted ministerial names would need to be reviewed by the party's executive committee according to regulations, he added.
The party is reportedly facing dissidence, with Thammanat having his own faction.
When asked if Thammanat's faction would be unable to submit ministerial names under party regulations, Chaiwut said this was a party matter and must comply with legal and democratic principles. The internal divisions could hinder the work of the government and create further conflicts. He urged the party to beware of “external manipulation”.
When asked if he was referring to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Chaiwut replied: "While other parties may be vulnerable to external influence, it is unacceptable in Palang Pracharath."
Friday's meeting agenda was to confirm the names of the party’s four ministerial candidates:
Pol General Patcharawat Wongsuwan as deputy prime minister and minister of natural resources and environment
Thammanat Prompao as minister of agriculture and cooperatives
Santi Prompat as deputy minister of public health
Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn as deputy minister of agriculture and cooperatives
Thammanat did not attend the Palang Pracharath meeting, citing official duties in Nan, Chiang Rai, and Phayao provinces due to flooding. He said the current focus should be on addressing the urgent needs of the people rather than minor issues.
Thammanat denied rumours that he had proposed three names, and also rejected that he was attempting to overshadow or usurp the party leader's power.
"I confirm that I did not submit any names and did not act inappropriately. Many people misunderstand that I am trying to steal the spotlight or usurp the party leader's power. I am a person of manners and confirm that I did not submit any names," he said.
Thammanat was reportedly unhappy with party leader Prawit Wongsuwan after news emerged that Prawit had not nominated him as a minister.