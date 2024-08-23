Palang Pracharath renominates its ministers from previous Cabinet

The Palang Pracharath Party's executive committee has proposed the names of the four ministers who were a part of the previous Cabinet as part of its quota in the new government, even though senior leader Thammanat Prompao missed the meeting.

Deputy leader Chaiwut Thanakmanusorn made the disclosure after the party’s executive committee meeting on Friday.

The committee scrutinised the list of ministerial nominees of the party and approved them, emphasising the importance of cooperation in forming the government, Chaiwut said. Any issues with the submitted ministerial names would need to be reviewed by the party's executive committee according to regulations, he added.

The party is reportedly facing dissidence, with Thammanat having his own faction.