People’s Party on a perilous path in confronting charter court

The People's Party is bracing to take on the Constitutional Court with the goal of curbing the judges’ powers.

First the Future Forward Party and then its successor, Move Forward, became victims of Constitutional Court verdicts ordering their dissolution and the banning of their executives from politics for 10 years. Their latest incarnation, People's Party, is taking a more defiant position vis a vis the court.

People's Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut vowed to rein in the court by initiating a process to amend the Constitution, using the authority and rights of the legislative branch. Although Natthaphong has not revealed the specific details on this matter, the main framework can be discerned.