People’s Party on a perilous path in confronting charter court

The People's Party is bracing to take on the Constitutional Court with the goal of curbing the judges’ powers.
First the Future Forward Party and then its successor, Move Forward, became victims of Constitutional Court verdicts ordering their dissolution and the banning of their executives from politics for 10 years. Their latest incarnation, People's Party, is taking a more defiant position vis a vis the court.
People's Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut vowed to rein in the court by initiating a process to amend the Constitution, using the authority and rights of the legislative branch. Although Natthaphong has not revealed the specific details on this matter, the main framework can be discerned.
For example, they might propose reducing the powers of the charter court to Parliament. This could also involve defining specific responsibilities of the court. In some cases, there have even been discussions about the possibility of abolishing the Constitutional Court altogether.
This idea has gained support from the Pheu Thai Party, which very recently was impacted by the court’s decision to unseat Srettha Thavisin as prime minister.
The recent appointment of Paetongtarn Shinawatra as PM has further underscored the need for the ruling party to reduce the power of the court to protect Pheu Thai’s new leader from suffering the same fate as Srettha.
When the leading opposition party agrees with the leading government party, there is almost nothing that can stop their efforts, except for political factors that give the Senate the power to block legislation.
Currently, the domination of the upper house by "Blue Faction Senators" could become a significant obstacle, as they do not have much at stake in this battle.
The process requires the support of at least one-third of the Senate, or 50 senators. At present, the orange faction and Pheu Thai-aligned senators do not have the required 50 members.
Additionally, the requirement to hold a referendum opens the doors for "conservative-leaning citizens" to exert their influence.
Therefore, whether the People's Party moves forward alone or with a companion like Pheu Thai alongside, they must carefully consider the political consequences that may follow.