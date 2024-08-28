Who is the mysterious figure seeking dissolution of the Pheu Thai Party?

The campaign to dissolve the Pheu Thai Party is reportedly intensifying as the cabinet of Prime Minister-elect Paetongtarn Shinawatra is about to take shape soon.

On August 19 a complaint was submitted to the Election Commission (EC), requesting that the Constitutional Court order the dissolution of Pheu Thai.

The complaint cited a Constitutional Court ruling and argued that no further investigation was needed, as there was sufficient evidence to show that Pheu Thai had allowed non-members to influence party activities, thus violating the Constitution and related organic laws.

The complaint details the actions of Thaksin Shinawatra, who has appeared both online and offline, engaging in discussions with members, including key decision-makers, on multiple occasions.