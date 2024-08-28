Who is the mysterious figure seeking dissolution of the Pheu Thai Party?

The campaign to dissolve the Pheu Thai Party is reportedly intensifying as the cabinet of Prime Minister-elect Paetongtarn Shinawatra is about to take shape soon.
On August 19 a complaint was submitted to the Election Commission (EC), requesting that the Constitutional Court order the dissolution of Pheu Thai.
The complaint cited a Constitutional Court ruling and argued that no further investigation was needed, as there was sufficient evidence to show that Pheu Thai had allowed non-members to influence party activities, thus violating the Constitution and related organic laws.
The complaint details the actions of Thaksin Shinawatra, who has appeared both online and offline, engaging in discussions with members, including key decision-makers, on multiple occasions.
The crucial wording in the complaint said that the facts presented serve as a key foundation, demonstrating that "Srettha Thavisin" allowed another person (Thaksin) to misuse the powers of his position as prime minister for inappropriate actions.
The complaint did not include the name of the complainant, raising questions about whether it might be an unsigned letter. If that were the case, the chances of the Election Commission (EC) rejecting the complaint without consideration would be high.
However, in reality, this is not the case. It is argued that the "complainant" had exercised their right under the Official Information Act to conceal their name and address for safety reasons.
Additionally, the complainant has provided their actual address to the EC staff but requested the right to confidentiality under the law.
Therefore, the submission process is considered correct.
It is said that the "complainant" is not just a "daily complainer" or a "no-name" seeking attention.
This individual had previously filed complaints with the Constitutional Court in cases related to protests by the younger generation, including against their demands to repeal Article 112. They were also involved in cases concerning the "Orange Party" from its early days.
Before the Constitutional Court's decision to remove the prime minister Srettha, this "complainant" had predicted that the "Srettha government would likely be removed”.
In the latest case, it is interesting that the complaint describes the former prime minister's behaviour in detail, suggesting that information had been collected over time. Whether this data was gathered by the complainant alone or with external guidance is worth looking into.
Although some believe the complaint might be dismissed by the EC due to insufficient evidence linking "Thaksin" to controlling the Pheu Thai Party, the timing of Thaksin's appearance and Paetongtarn becoming the PM could still pose a risk.
Moreover, with the political climate still turbulent from various secret deals, this moment might coincide with a series of "retaliation games" closing in quickly!