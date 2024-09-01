Strong support and opposition to some of Thaksin’s economic plans: poll

The NIDA Poll, conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration, on Sunday published the results of a public survey titled "Thaksin Thinks, PM Paetongtarn Acts...Is It Good?" 

The survey was conducted from August 26-28 among 1,310 respondents aged 18 and above from various regions, educational levels, occupations, and income levels across the country.

The survey focused on Thaksin Shinawatra’s economic policies for Thailand. It employed a probability sampling method using the NIDA Poll’s master sample database, with multi-stage sampling and data collection through telephone interviews. The survey had a confidence level of 97.0%.

Regarding public opinion on Thaksin Shinawatra's proposal to distribute digital wallet cash to vulnerable groups and people with disabilities in September, the survey found that 53.74% of respondents strongly agreed, 21.14% somewhat agreed, 17.56% strongly disagreed, and 7.56% somewhat disagreed.

On Thaksin’s idea to expropriate certain metro lines from private operators to reduce fares, 43.82% of respondents strongly agreed, 25.88% somewhat agreed, 18.09% strongly disagreed, 8.93% somewhat disagreed, and 3.28% did not respond or were indifferent.

Regarding the proposal to allow foreigners to purchase residential property under a 99-year land lease, after which ownership would revert to the state, 70.92% of respondents strongly disagreed, 14.11% somewhat disagreed, 7.79% somewhat agreed, 6.26% strongly agreed, and 0.92% did not respond or were indifferent.

On the idea of granting investment licences for entertainment complexes that would include casinos, 44.81% of respondents strongly disagreed, 19.39% strongly agreed, 17.79% somewhat agreed, 16.72% somewhat disagreed, and 1.29% did not respond or were indifferent.

On Thaksin's proposal to legalise illegal businesses to use the collected taxes for educational development, 34.81% of respondents strongly agreed, 34.20% strongly disagreed, 21.60% somewhat agreed, 8.63% somewhat disagreed, and 0.76% did not respond or were indifferent.

