Strong support and opposition to some of Thaksin’s economic plans: poll

The survey focused on Thaksin Shinawatra’s economic policies for Thailand. It employed a probability sampling method using the NIDA Poll’s master sample database, with multi-stage sampling and data collection through telephone interviews. The survey had a confidence level of 97.0%.

Regarding public opinion on Thaksin Shinawatra's proposal to distribute digital wallet cash to vulnerable groups and people with disabilities in September, the survey found that 53.74% of respondents strongly agreed, 21.14% somewhat agreed, 17.56% strongly disagreed, and 7.56% somewhat disagreed.

On Thaksin’s idea to expropriate certain metro lines from private operators to reduce fares, 43.82% of respondents strongly agreed, 25.88% somewhat agreed, 18.09% strongly disagreed, 8.93% somewhat disagreed, and 3.28% did not respond or were indifferent.