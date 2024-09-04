Pichai Naripthaphan faces huge expectations as new commerce minister

Businessman-turned-politician Pichai Naripthaphan is set to take on the crucial task of driving Thailand's economy in a time of crisis. With high expectations from all sectors, he faces tall challenges ahead.

Pichai, 63, has been appointed the new minister of Commerce in Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's administration, succeeding Phumtham Wechayachai, who has moved to the roles of defence minister and deputy premier.

Pichai’s political career began after his success in the real estate and gem industries. He has held several significant positions, including Deputy Minister of Finance in the Samak Sundaravej government and Minister of Energy in the Yingluck Shinawatra administration.