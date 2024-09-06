Anti-Thaksin movements angered at yet another dynastic govt

With few changes to the new cabinet of PM Paetongtarn’s cabinet, anger is growing at yet another patronage system coalition government, especially one that is so obviously dynastic.
Many political experts predict that Paetongtarn’s government won’t enjoy a honeymoon period, as both the opposition and adversaries are set to scrutinise the new cabinet both inside and outside Parliament.
Having General Prawit Wongsuwan, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, as an opponent likely makes the Shinawatra family uneasy.
Reports suggest that some “activists” opposed to the comeback of the Thaksin regime are visiting Prawit’s Ban Pa Roi Tor (Five Provinces Bordering Forest Reservation Foundation) headquarters to seek support.
Ban Pa Roi Tor has become a hub for skilled political complainants and activists aiming to undermine the latest incarnation of the Thaksin regime.
Groups like the Network of Students and People for Reform of Thailand (NSPRT), the Dharma Army, the People’s Protection of Institutions Centre and their allies have announced a protest on Saturday (September 7) at the October 14 Memorial Plaza. The protest organisers have shifted their focus to the “Shinawatra regime”, expanding from their previous “Save the Justice System” movement that centred on the privileged treatment of certain prisoners.
Since Thaksin decided to appoint his daughter as Prime Minister, the anti-Shinawatra movement has grown broader and stronger compared to previous gatherings by the NSPRT and the Dharma Army three months ago.
Even though Prawit’s Palang Pracharath Party now only has 17-18 MPs, it retains a strong hand in the legal warfare being led by Paiboon Nititawan, a former senator and head of the now-defunct People Reform Party.
On the day Paetongtarn’s cabinet was endorsed, Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, a serial political complainant from Ban Pa Roi Tor, filed a petition with the Election Commission to scrutinise Paetongtarn’s qualifications, particularly on ethical grounds and whether Thaksin holds undue influence over her.
Ruangkrai has previously submitted multiple petitions concerning Paetongtarn, jokingly earning her the title of “youngest PM with 100 petitions” and more cases are expected to follow.
This is the legal warfare game in which Ruangkrai and others of her ilk specialise, using constitutional mechanisms to their advantage. They previously succeeded in ousting Srettha Thavisin from the prime ministerial position.
Another notable return is Jermsak Pinthong, author of 2005’s best-seller “Aware Thaksin”. Jermsak is now writing critiques of Thaksin’s movements and his youngest daughter’s government along with criticising key leaders of the United Thai Nation Party for aligning with Thaksin’s nominees.
Then there’s Jatuporn Prompan, leader of the People’s Unity Council and former United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship (UDD) chairman, who has consistently claimed that Prawit will be the next prime minister.
Meanwhile, NSPRT and the Dharma Army, though on a break from protests, remain active. They are organising a NSPRT caravan event in the northeastern region.
Lawyer Nithithorn Lamluea, Phichit Chaimongkol, and Jaipech Klajon will organize a preparatory protest on Saturday to rally supporters from the yellow shirt and former People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) movements.
Some former leaders of the People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD) and a number of allies have scheduled meetings with some ex-PDRC leaders to exchange information and prepare for future joint movements with the NSPRT.
However, while the song remains the same, political analysts believe the current situation differs from 2006 or 2013. It will take time and special conditions for various forces to converge into a large-scale movement, and it is unlikely to happen this year.