Anti-Thaksin movements angered at yet another dynastic govt

With few changes to the new cabinet of PM Paetongtarn’s cabinet, anger is growing at yet another patronage system coalition government, especially one that is so obviously dynastic.

Many political experts predict that Paetongtarn’s government won’t enjoy a honeymoon period, as both the opposition and adversaries are set to scrutinise the new cabinet both inside and outside Parliament.

Having General Prawit Wongsuwan, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, as an opponent likely makes the Shinawatra family uneasy.

Reports suggest that some “activists” opposed to the comeback of the Thaksin regime are visiting Prawit’s Ban Pa Roi Tor (Five Provinces Bordering Forest Reservation Foundation) headquarters to seek support.

Ban Pa Roi Tor has become a hub for skilled political complainants and activists aiming to undermine the latest incarnation of the Thaksin regime.