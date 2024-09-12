Has Prawit’s scheming to become PM reached its end-game?

The release of an audio clip sounding like General Prawit Wongsuwan, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, stating that he dreams of becoming prime minister at least once, appears to confirm long-held rumours that the general does indeed aspire for the position. And therefore, the rumours that he masterminded the operation to oust Srettha Thavisin in order to fulfill his own dream does not seem like baseless gossip.

There are also reports that Prawit intends to overthrow PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra. If successful, he would then aim to remove Anutin Charnvirakul, the Bhumjaithai PM candidate, from the race as well.

At this moment, Prawit is surrounded by operations aiming to prevent him from consolidating power and executing his plan to unseat Paetongtarn.

An analysis of the offensive strategy that Prawit faces reveals four major challenges: