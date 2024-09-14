Phitsanulok braces for intense political battle on Sunday

The by-election for Phitsanulok's Constituency 1, pitting the ruling party against the main opposition party in a one-on-one contest, will be held on Sunday from 8am to 5pm.

The election is being held following the disqualification of incumbent "Dr Ong" Padipat Suntiphada after the Constitutional Court ruled last month to dissolve the Move Forward Party.

Move Forward’s successor, the People's Party, has nominated Natachanon Chanaburanasak, a former assistant to Padipat. Meanwhile, Pheu Thai has nominated Jadet Chantra, a party executive and Phitsanulok MP candidate in the previous election.