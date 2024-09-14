Phitsanulok braces for intense political battle on Sunday

The by-election for Phitsanulok's Constituency 1, pitting the ruling party against the main opposition party in a one-on-one contest, will be held on Sunday from 8am to 5pm.
The election is being held following the disqualification of incumbent "Dr Ong" Padipat Suntiphada after the Constitutional Court ruled last month to dissolve the Move Forward Party.
Move Forward’s successor, the People's Party, has nominated Natachanon Chanaburanasak, a former assistant to Padipat. Meanwhile, Pheu Thai has nominated Jadet Chantra, a party executive and Phitsanulok MP candidate in the previous election.
Both parties have been campaigning relentlessly. Natachanon has garnered support from high-profile politicians of the Orange camp, rallying strongly and organising a major campaign event in the city centre on Friday. Additionally, a "starburst strategy" will be used, where party leaders campaign in all nine subdistricts on both Friday and Saturday.
Jadet, on the other hand, has decided against holding a large final rally, as he had done so on September 6-7. Pheu Thai leaders, including party head and newly appointed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, are occupied with the major floods in Chiang Rai. Minister of Public Health Somsak Thepsuthin, Deputy Minister of Transport Manaporn Charernsri and other MPs have been assigned to campaign for Jadet.
In his final campaign push, Jadet is continuing meetings with locals, the elderly, addressing their concerns and highlighting the government's top 10 urgent policies, such as the 10,000-baht cash distribution programme, to motivate voters.
There are 139,465 eligible voters for the Phitsanulok Constituency 1 by-election.
Past election data of the constituency:
2019: Future Forward 35,579 votes; Palang Pracharath 23,682; Democrat Party 18,613; Seri Ruam Thai 5,114.
2023: Move Forward 40,842 votes; Palang Pracharath 19,096; Pheu Thai 18,180 votes; United Thai Nation 10,229.
In the absence of any other candidates, the data points to a close contest between the People's Party and Pheu Thai. The consolidation of votes from the parties in the ruling coalition could tilt the balance in favour of Jadet if they all back him.
Natachanon, on the other hand, could benefit from sympathy votes for Move Forward, as they have been portrayed as the victims following the party's dissolution. This could lead to the seat remaining with the Orange camp.