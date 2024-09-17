Pheu Thai’s success in by-election a reflection of coalition’s unity

The battle between the Pheu Thai Party and the People's Party at the by-election in Phitsanulok on Sunday demonstrated how a strong political wave struggles to compete with well-organised “Big House” politics.

Pheu Thai’s candidate Jadet Chantra from Pheu Thai beat the People’s Party Nattachanon Chanaburanasak, who was representing Padipat Suntiphada, a two-time incumbent, highlighting the successful strategy of “United we win, divided we lose”, employed by the coalition parties to counter the so-called “Orange Wave”.

The model used in the Ratchaburi Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO) election was applied to the Phitsanulok by-election. When coalition parties refrain from fielding candidates, the vote pool isn’t split, leaving the People's Party at a significant disadvantage.