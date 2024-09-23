Kamronwit turns tables on Charn, wins Pathum Thani PAO election

Pol Lt Gen Kamronwit Thoopkrachang has been elected president of the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO), beating his opponent, Charn Puangpetch in a landslide victory.

This is an about-face from the earlier election on June 30 when Kamronwit lost to Charn Puangpetch by just 2,000 votes.

However, Charn later received a yellow card from the Election Commission for hosting parties and entertainment to entice voters to cast their votes for him, leading to a new election being held yesterday (September 22).

Preliminary unofficial results from all 7 districts, with about 95% of the votes counted, showed that Kamronwit from the “Pathum Lovers” group, had a substantial lead over Charn from the “Pathum Rak Thai” group, affiliated with the Pheu Thai Party, by more than 60,000 votes. Pathum Thani province has 949,415 eligible voters, with 1,437 polling stations across 7 districts. It is estimated that only about 50% of eligible voters participated.