Pheu Thai retreats on the risky issue of constitutional amendments

The Pheu Thai Party's push to amend the Constitution article by article, launched just a few weeks ago, has been quickly shelved. This followed objections from coalition party leaders, who were concerned that the issue might play into the hands of the "opposition" or "rival factions", particularly the "Prawit Wongsuwan group”.

Pheu Thai was planning to tackle six key issues.

▪︎ Election eligibility: Prohibiting individuals convicted of a crime from running for the lower House if their sentence had not been completed at least 10 years prior to the election.

▪︎ Change the condition from "evident integrity" to "no actions clearly indicating dishonesty". For cases involving behaviour that violates serious ethical standards or fails to adhere to serious ethical standards, it should be clearly amended to state that it must be "a case currently under proceedings in the Supreme Court". Additionally, in cases where there is no sentence of imprisonment, even if the case is not yet final or has a suspended sentence, it should be amended to clarify that "this constitutes a reason for the termination of ministerial status under Article 170".