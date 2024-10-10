Meeting between Thaksin and Newin marks a major political realignment

Furthermore, with party leader Anutin Charnvirakul, who is deputy prime minister and minister of the Interior, overseeing local administrative mechanisms, Newin and Bhumjaithai’s strength continues to grow.

Amending the 2017 Constitution

The key discussions between Thaksin and Newin revolved around three main issues.

There was a strong emphasis on the need to amend the 2017 Constitution, as it was a core campaign promise of the Pheu Thai Party. One of Pheu Thai's primary missions is to ensure that the process of constitutional reform or the drafting of a new constitution proceeds. It's crucial to demonstrate to the public that the party is seriously pushing for this.

The first hurdle to overcome is the amendment of the referendum law. The current "double-lock" requirement states that more than half of eligible voters must participate, and more than half of those participants must approve the referendum. The goal is to reduce it to a "single-lock" system, where only more than half of those who participate in the referendum need to approve it.

If the referendum law can be amended to a single-lock system, the chances of passing a referendum will increase, as will the likelihood of establishing a Constitutional Drafting Assembly to revise the 2017 Constitution.

Recently, 65 Bhumjaithai MPs abstained from voting, going against the Senate's resolution.

The second issue is amnesty. In principle Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai agree that protesters who committed minor, non-violent offences, which did not endanger life or physical safety, should be granted amnesty.

However, when it comes to those convicted under Article 112 (the lèse-majesté law) of the criminal code, there will be no blanket amnesty. There may be provisions to appoint a committee to review individual cases.

The third issue pertains to government policies under Paetongtarn Shinawatra's leadership. Specifically, new policies that may be pursued will need to be negotiated to ensure mutual benefit.

The main focus is on the proposed entertainment complex (casino) project. Newin is determined to have Buri Ram province selected as one of the locations for a casino. Previously, there were reports that Thaksin had not approved the project. Therefore, it would be interesting to see if Buri Ram is chosen as the venue for a casino following the meeting of the two.

This is the backdrop of the meeting between Thaksin and Newin.



In politics, there are no permanent friends or enemies. When political interests align, foes can become friends. However, if conflicts of interest arise in the future, these friendships can easily turn back into rivalries.



