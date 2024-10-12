Paetongtarn faces coordinated challenges to leadership of Pheu Thai

Ruangkrai has also raised concerns about the appointments of Surapong Suebwonglee and Nattawut Saikua, both of whom have been sentenced by the Supreme Court, as her advisers.

Most recently, Teerayut Suwankesorn filed a petition with the Constitutional Court requesting a ruling to stop Thaksin and the Pheu Thai Party from actions that could lead to the overthrow of the democratic system with the King as head of state.

These actions appear to be part of a coordinated strategy.

Meanwhile, former yellow-shirt leader Sondhi Limthongkul and former red-shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan have been using social media to discredit Paetongtarn’s government, highlighting its weaknesses and administrative shortcomings with such cases as the Tak Bai incident, which will be concluded by October 25, 2024, and Paetongtarn's ownership of Alpine Golf shares, as well as hidden agendas in policies like the Entertainment Complex Bill, the land-bridge project, conflicts of interest between Thailand and Cambodia, the law allowing foreigners to lease land for 99 years, and the provision permitting up to 75% foreign ownership of condominiums becoming points of focus.

These efforts aim to increase public pressure and expedite legal cases that are of public interest. Should evidence be substantiated, it could spell the end of Paetongtarn's government.