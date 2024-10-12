Paetongtarn faces coordinated challenges to leadership of Pheu Thai

Political opponents of the Pheu Thai Party and those who have long been adversaries of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra are coordinating their movements.
One group is using independent organisations to wage legal battles, while another is leveraging social media to create psychological influence and undermine the administration of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
In less than two months since Paetongtarn took office, she has faced numerous complaints from Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, including resigning from the boards of 21 companies before assuming office, holding shares in Alpine Golf and Sports Club Co Ltd, and ethical investigations related to allowing Thaksin to exert influence.
Ruangkrai has also raised concerns about the appointments of Surapong Suebwonglee and Nattawut Saikua, both of whom have been sentenced by the Supreme Court, as her advisers.
Most recently, Teerayut Suwankesorn filed a petition with the Constitutional Court requesting a ruling to stop Thaksin and the Pheu Thai Party from actions that could lead to the overthrow of the democratic system with the King as head of state.
These actions appear to be part of a coordinated strategy.
Meanwhile, former yellow-shirt leader Sondhi Limthongkul and former red-shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan have been using social media to discredit Paetongtarn’s government, highlighting its weaknesses and administrative shortcomings with such cases as the Tak Bai incident, which will be concluded by October 25, 2024, and Paetongtarn's ownership of Alpine Golf shares, as well as hidden agendas in policies like the Entertainment Complex Bill, the land-bridge project, conflicts of interest between Thailand and Cambodia, the law allowing foreigners to lease land for 99 years, and the provision permitting up to 75% foreign ownership of condominiums becoming points of focus.
These efforts aim to increase public pressure and expedite legal cases that are of public interest. Should evidence be substantiated, it could spell the end of Paetongtarn's government.
Some political analysts speculate that Paetongtarn's government might have a shorter tenure than her predecessor Srettha Thavisin's, given the influx of legal challenges. Should the situation become too precarious, Thaksin and Pojaman Damapong might pre-emptively act to avoid a repeat of the downfalls of Thaksin and his sister, Yingluck Shinawatra.
One unresolved question is whether, if Paetongtarn steps down, Chai Kasem Nitisiri, the sole remaining Pheu Thai prime-ministerial candidate, would take over, or whether Parliament would be dissolved for new elections.
What worries the Pheu Thai Party the most is if it does not completely defeat the People's Party, it faces a high risk of losing in the next election.
Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, could emerge as an alternative option.
Recent indications suggest that the case involving the Bhumjaithai Party accepting donations from Buri Charoen Construction Co Ltd, where Saksayam Chidchob holds shares, may not lead to the dissolution of the party, contrary to earlier speculation.
Additionally, Anutin’s and Newin Chidchob's recent meeting with Thaksin, which sparked public attention this week, has fuelled speculation about Anutin potentially becoming the new prime minister if Paetongtarn is forced to step down mid-term.
Amid political uncertainties, Anutin could be the final choice left for conservatives, making the idea of a "half-half prime minister" not entirely far-fetched.