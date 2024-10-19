Their Majesties grace wedding of the son and daughter of politicians

Their Majesties the King and Queen graciously bestowed a royal wedding ceremony upon Pasu Liptapanlop and Pattamarat Bahiddha-nukara on the evening of October 18.

The highly anticipated royal wedding celebration garnered public attention because of the number of political and business tycoons who attended the event.

Pasu is the son of Suwat Liptapanlop, chairman of the Chart Pattana Party and former deputy prime minister in Thaksin Shinawatra's government, and Lt-General Phunphiroj Liptapanlop, former minister of energy in Samak Sundaravej's administration.