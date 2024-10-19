Their Majesties grace wedding of the son and daughter of politicians

Their Majesties the King and Queen graciously bestowed a royal wedding ceremony upon Pasu Liptapanlop and Pattamarat Bahiddha-nukara on the evening of October 18.
The highly anticipated royal wedding celebration garnered public attention because of the number of political and business tycoons who attended the event.
Pasu is the son of Suwat Liptapanlop, chairman of the Chart Pattana Party and former deputy prime minister in Thaksin Shinawatra's government, and Lt-General Phunphiroj Liptapanlop, former minister of energy in Samak Sundaravej's administration.
Pattamarat is the daughter of Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara, former deputy PM and foreign minister in Srettha Thavisin's government.
The wedding reception took place at the Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, with a large number of ministers, politicians, businesspeople, and former ministers in attendance. Notable figures included PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who attended with her husband, Pidok Suksawasdi, and her father, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra.
Other prominent attendees included Deputy PM Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy PM and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy PM and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavachira, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan, Minister of Social Development and Human Security Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister attached to the PM’s Office Chusak Sirinin.
Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong, and several former officials like former deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam, Dr Pakpilai Thavisin, the wife of former PM Srettha Thavisin, and former minister attached to the PM's Office Tevin Liptapanlop were also present.
Other political attendees included former PM Abhisit Vejjajiva, Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan , leader of the Thai Sang Thai Party, Pheu Party-list MP Sompong Amornwiwat, former minister of Culture Sonthaya Khunpluem, former deputy PM Suthep Thaugsuban, and former Nakhon Ratchasima MP Wirach Ratanaseth.
Business luminaries Dhanin Chearavanont, senior chairman of the Charoen Pokphand Group (CP), Suphachai Chearavanont, CEO of CP Group, Supakit Chearavanont, chairman of CP Group, attended the event..
Other key figures from the private sector included Sarath Ratanavadi, vice chairman and CEO of Gulf Energy Development Plc, Boonchai Bencharongkul, chairman of the Benchachinda Group, and Nualphan Lamsam, president of the Football Association of Thailand.
It was reported that Thaksin arrived with Paetongtarn, and was warmly greeted by Suwat Liptapanlop. Together, they extended their blessings to the newlyweds. Thaksin wrote, “I wish Luang and Fai happiness in your married life. Love each other dearly and support each other in building a strong family and future. I offer my best wishes with love and goodwill.”
Paetongtarn added, “Wishing you happiness and a warm family, supporting each other in everything, always. Congrats!!”