Thai govt takes cautious approach amid calls to scrap MOU44

The 2001 Thai-Cambodian memorandum of understanding (MOU44) on overlapping maritime claims in the Gulf of Thailand is fuelling political tensions for Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s government.

The opposition Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) has ignited public doubts and is rallying anti-government forces to highlight unresolved disputes over borders and energy sources in overlapping areas.

With the Shinawatra family back in power, this issue is under renewed scrutiny. Critics are pointing to ties between Thai leadership and the Cambodian PM’s family, prompting calls to cancel the MOU44.

However, the premier and key government officials have clarified that cancelling the memorandum will require parliamentary approval and diplomatic negotiations with Cambodia.