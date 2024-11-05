Thai govt takes cautious approach amid calls to scrap MOU44

The 2001 Thai-Cambodian memorandum of understanding (MOU44) on overlapping maritime claims in the Gulf of Thailand is fuelling political tensions for Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s government.
The opposition Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) has ignited public doubts and is rallying anti-government forces to highlight unresolved disputes over borders and energy sources in overlapping areas.
With the Shinawatra family back in power, this issue is under renewed scrutiny. Critics are pointing to ties between Thai leadership and the Cambodian PM’s family, prompting calls to cancel the MOU44.
However, the premier and key government officials have clarified that cancelling the memorandum will require parliamentary approval and diplomatic negotiations with Cambodia.
A senior government source revealed that under the previous administration, a Thai-Cambodian Joint Technical Committee (JTC) was established, chaired by then-deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, who is now the leader of PPRP. Negotiations with Cambodia at that time proceeded independently of MOU44.
The current government, meanwhile, is taking a cautious approach towards finalising any agreement on the area’s untapped energy resources. This reflects a shift from former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s stance, who had publicly urged faster exploitation of fossil fuels before alternative energy diminished their value.
This caution may reflect an awareness among key officials that Thailand and Cambodia may not fully benefit from these resources. Rather, significant profits could likely go to foreign multinational corporations.
A senior government source said Western influences have been lobbying and applying subtle pressure to expedite Thai-Cambodian negotiations. The aim is to facilitate foreign companies’ access to these resources.
Though seemingly straightforward, foreign corporate interests add complexity and may be slowing down the negotiations. In response, Thai officials are exploring legal avenues or tactics to bypass these foreign concession holders and facilitate direct talks.
However, these foreign entities are well aware of the moves, and if Thailand takes drastic steps, the matter could be taken to the International Court of Justice.
The overlapping maritime zone holds geopolitical significance between global powers. The Thai government faces a delicate balancing act, managing both internal and external pressures to ensure national interests are protected, resources are equitably shared to satisfy the Thai public and diplomatic relations remain intact.