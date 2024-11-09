Labour minister aims to present minimum wage proposal to Cabinet on Nov 12

The proposal on hiking the minimum wage to 400 baht per day was likely to be presented to the Cabinet on November 12, Minister of Labour Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Saturday.

He said that he had coordinated with the Ministry of Finance and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira.

Phiphat said there were some concerns if the proposal could be submitted on time on Tuesday (November 12).

In case there was a slight delay, he said he would request approval from Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to propose it as an urgent agenda.