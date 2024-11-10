Thaksin says needless fears being whipped up about MOU44

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Saturday allayed fears in some people about the memorandum of understanding with Cambodia, saying it was legally supported by international laws and the treaty between Siam and France when Cambodia was a French colony.

He explained that MOU44 between Thailand and Cambodia is a memorandum of understanding for discussing unresolved matters. He emphasised that it was not an agreement, and did not require parliamentary approval, as it is only a record of topics to be discussed.