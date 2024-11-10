Thaksin says needless fears being whipped up about MOU44

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Saturday allayed fears in some people about the memorandum of understanding with Cambodia, saying it was legally supported by international laws and the treaty between Siam and France when Cambodia was a French colony.
He explained that MOU44 between Thailand and Cambodia is a memorandum of understanding for discussing unresolved matters. He emphasised that it was not an agreement, and did not require parliamentary approval, as it is only a record of topics to be discussed.
Thaksin was speaking on Saturday at Klong Kru Temple (Pathawikorn) in Khan Na Yao district of Bangkok, after presiding over a merit-making ceremony.
He reassured that there was nothing to worry about, and that some people were misunderstanding MOU44, jumping to conclusions without knowing what it truly was.
When asked about criticism of the government regarding the MoU, Thaksin said: "I don't see anything that anyone should be concerned about."
Regarding the speculation linking the MoU to his relationship with Cambodia, Thaksin clarified, "This is a separate issue." He reminded his critics that when he was the prime minister, the Thai embassy in Cambodia was attacked and set on fire, despite being close friends at the time.
"There is no issue. National interests come first. Friendship is one thing, but national interests are another," Thaksin said.