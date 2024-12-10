Pheu Thai offers to withdraw bill to reduce military’s power

Prayut Siripanich, a member of Parliament from the Pheu Thai Party, commented on the opposition to the draft National Defence Organisation Act, which grants the Cabinet the power to consider appointing senior military officers to prevent a coup. He noted that after listening to public opinions on the draft bill over the past week, there has been significant opposition.

Therefore, on Thursday, December 12, when the House of Representatives convenes, the Pheu Thai Party will hold a meeting in the morning and propose withdrawal of the draft for further revision. If the party membership agrees, they will request withdrawal of the draft from the House of Representatives on the same day.

Prayut emphasised that this bill was proposed by him and his team in a personal capacity, not as a stance of the Pheu Thai Party. In line with the public consultation process under Section 77 of the Constitution, if the majority of the public opposes it, the bill cannot be included in the agenda for the House.