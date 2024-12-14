Sorawong ‘confident’ of coalition\'s ability to work together

He said the coalition government remains strong and is committed to serving its full term. “As government officials, we must listen to external feedback. If there’s any criticism of the government, we need to take it into account.”

He concluded by affirming that there were no internal issues within the Cabinet. “We already have open lines of communication. The coalition parties frequently engage in discussions through informal channels to ensure mutual understanding and effective coordination.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, of the Pheu Thai Party, said Thaksin has no formal role in the government, and his remarks should be seen as the opinions of a senior political figure offering critiques on whether certain approaches are appropriate.

Phumtham noted that he was uncertain if Thaksin’s comments were directed at the Bhumjaithai Party. On the day in question, several Cabinet members were occupied with other commitments. However, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul attended the meeting as usual.

When asked by reporters whether Thaksin’s remarks about "feigning illness" were aimed at Anutin, who happened to take leave for a medical appointment that day, Phumtham replied, “You’d have to ask Thaksin directly. I don’t have the details.”

He emphasised that Pheu Thai and the Bhumjaithai Party can still collaborate effectively within the coalition government and that there are no issues between the two parties.