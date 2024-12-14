Sorawong ‘confident’ of coalition\'s ability to work together

The minister of tourism and sports, Sorawong Thienthong, in his capacity as secretary general of the Pheu Thai Party, addressed former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s criticism of certain coalition parties for their lack of cooperation. He insisted that this would not affect the overall functioning of the government.
During a seminar for Pheu Thai MPs in Hua Hin on Friday, Thaksin remarked that during a recent legislative proposal submitted to the Cabinet, some coalition members were absent, citing illness. Thaksin emphasised that coalition members must work together as a team. He said, "If we are in this together, we must go forward together. If you don’t want to stay together, you need to make it clear."
Sorawong noted that Thaksin’s remarks may reflect the concerns of senior figures who wish to emphasise the importance of unity and consistency in government work.
He added that he was unaware of which party Thaksin’s comments referred to. The day Thaksin mentioned coincided with a Cabinet meeting where several members were absent, some because of official duties in the South to address flood-recovery efforts.
He further explained that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra regularly holds monthly meetings with coalition party leaders and a dinner for such discussions would likely take place soon.
He said the coalition government remains strong and is committed to serving its full term. “As government officials, we must listen to external feedback. If there’s any criticism of the government, we need to take it into account.”
He concluded by affirming that there were no internal issues within the Cabinet. “We already have open lines of communication. The coalition parties frequently engage in discussions through informal channels to ensure mutual understanding and effective coordination.”
Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, of the Pheu Thai Party, said Thaksin has no formal role in the government, and his remarks should be seen as the opinions of a senior political figure offering critiques on whether certain approaches are appropriate.
Phumtham noted that he was uncertain if Thaksin’s comments were directed at the Bhumjaithai Party. On the day in question, several Cabinet members were occupied with other commitments. However, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul attended the meeting as usual.
When asked by reporters whether Thaksin’s remarks about "feigning illness" were aimed at Anutin, who happened to take leave for a medical appointment that day, Phumtham replied, “You’d have to ask Thaksin directly. I don’t have the details.”
He emphasised that Pheu Thai and the Bhumjaithai Party can still collaborate effectively within the coalition government and that there are no issues between the two parties.