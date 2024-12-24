Thaksin tells Chiang Mai voters that Paetongtarn govt is here to stay

In a speech he delivered in support of Pheu Thai’s candidate for the Chiang Mai Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO), former PM Thaksin Shinawatra assured the public that his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s government will complete its term.
He was in the North on Tuesday to support Pichai Lerpongadisorn in his bid for the PAO president’s job.
In his speech, Thaksin said there would be no reason to dissolve Parliament, as the government is stable. He also urged the public to ignore critics and focus instead on how the government plans to alleviate their hardships.
“Don’t worry about the Parliament being dissolved. Conflicts are normal, like tongue and teeth. The government will complete its term. With such stability, why would we dissolve Parliament? Let those who criticise us bark as they please; we will focus on our work. If you hear noise or distractions, just ignore them and pay no attention,” he said.
Thaksin also discussed the government’s efforts to restructure tax, which will require all citizens to submit detailed tax filings. He pointed out that tax revenues from higher-income earners would be used to assist those with low incomes.
The former leader also revealed that he has been in discussions with Myanmar and Cambodia to address issues related to call-centre scams and mule accounts. He has also spoken with the Karen National Union (KNU) to resolve issues in Myawaddy. He said that these call centres should be eradicated within the next year and highlighted the need to bring the underground economy into the formal system, noting its substantial size and untaxed wealth.
Thaksin also said that the prime minister has set a goal for next year to tackle drug suppression comprehensively. Relevant agencies have been tasked with preparing a full-scale approach. The Foreign Ministry will also coordinate with neighbouring countries, launching an integrated, system-wide effort next year.
The former PM also told the press that he is scheduled to meet Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday. This meeting follows his recent appointment as an unofficial adviser to the ASEAN chair. He explained that the discussions would focus on potential collaborations and preparations for an advisers’ meeting, which may include former foreign ministers, including Singapore’s ex-foreign minister, with whom he enjoys close ties. The agenda will address various issues aimed at strengthening ASEAN unity and establishing a cohesive strategy.
When asked if the meeting will be held in Thailand, he said: “I’m not sure yet. We’ll see.”