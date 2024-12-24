Thaksin tells Chiang Mai voters that Paetongtarn govt is here to stay

In a speech he delivered in support of Pheu Thai’s candidate for the Chiang Mai Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO), former PM Thaksin Shinawatra assured the public that his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s government will complete its term.

He was in the North on Tuesday to support Pichai Lerpongadisorn in his bid for the PAO president’s job.

In his speech, Thaksin said there would be no reason to dissolve Parliament, as the government is stable. He also urged the public to ignore critics and focus instead on how the government plans to alleviate their hardships.