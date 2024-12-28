Anutin does not see any threats to coalition government’s stability

The current government enjoys strong stability and there are no factors at present that could prevent the government from functioning, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said.
Anutin, who is minister of Interior and leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, pointed out that in recent years no government has had as large a majority in the House of Representatives as this one.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has demonstrated clear leadership and is capable of steering the government, he said, adding, cooperation among the coalition parties is progressing well, with only minor issues, which are typical in politics and can be resolved.
"There is no significant conflict that could lead to a deadlock," Anutin said.
When asked about his golf outing with former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, and whether the Bhumjaithai would oppose Pheu Thai, Anutin replied that his party was not in opposition to Pheu Thai. “We simply express our views and opinions on issues we believe are beneficial for the nation. At the same time, the party respects the majority vote,” he said. “We have already expressed our stance, but when the House votes differently, we accept the majority decision. An example of this was our loss in the vote on the two-tier lock in the referendum bill, which we accepted.”
Reacting to the opinions of some political commentators that the current coalition government came together out of necessity, Anutin clarified that it was not forced cooperation, but rather a necessity that drove the government to work hard for the people.
When asked whether the government could function without the Bhumjaithai Party, Anutin responded that no one is indispensable in this world. When the time comes, any party can leave if necessary. "Nothing is indispensable," he said.
Answering a question on whether this ruling coalition would continue their alliance to the next government, Anutin clarified that the Cabinet is responsible for governing the country. “In a coalition government, the prime minister provides clear leadership. If someone does not want to listen to the PM, they should not join the Cabinet. In the legislative branch, their role is separate from the government. Everyone has the right to express themselves. Whether the government survives or not is unrelated to the legislature. If a policy comes from the Cabinet, all coalition parties must support it, and that has been their approach. However, on issues like constitutional amendments, some parties want changes, while others do not. These matters belong to the legislature and cannot be combined with government affairs, he said.
When asked about the impact of external factors, such as Thaksin's stay at the Police General Hospital while serving his prison sentence and protests by demonstrators, on the stability of the government, Anutin said that the matter has already been explained by the concerned parties, citing the law, the Constitution, and various regulations, most of which are based on reasoning. However, if there are still doubts or mistrust, the legislature remains a platform for no-confidence debates, where each person can clarify their position.
Reacting to questions on whether the issue could bring down the government or lead to the intervention of other powers, such as a coup, Anutin replied that Cabinet members and political leaders were not overly concerned with such matters. Whether the situation escalates or not depends on how the media and social media amplify the news.
"No one can predict if it will lead to something or not. But for those currently in office, they must do their best, following the proper procedures and regulations, and ensuring peace. However, if everyone focuses only on causing conflict, obstructing every issue, or engaging in insults and provocations, it could increase the chances of external forces stepping in," he said.