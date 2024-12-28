Anutin does not see any threats to coalition government’s stability

The current government enjoys strong stability and there are no factors at present that could prevent the government from functioning, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said.

Anutin, who is minister of Interior and leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, pointed out that in recent years no government has had as large a majority in the House of Representatives as this one.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has demonstrated clear leadership and is capable of steering the government, he said, adding, cooperation among the coalition parties is progressing well, with only minor issues, which are typical in politics and can be resolved.

"There is no significant conflict that could lead to a deadlock," Anutin said.

When asked about his golf outing with former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, and whether the Bhumjaithai would oppose Pheu Thai, Anutin replied that his party was not in opposition to Pheu Thai. “We simply express our views and opinions on issues we believe are beneficial for the nation. At the same time, the party respects the majority vote,” he said. “We have already expressed our stance, but when the House votes differently, we accept the majority decision. An example of this was our loss in the vote on the two-tier lock in the referendum bill, which we accepted.”